SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Price Up 7.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares shot up 7.2% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $558.06 and last traded at $556.30. 4,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 534,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $518.99.

The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.47.

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

