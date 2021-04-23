Swipe Price Hits $3.01 on Top Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00006172 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $258.15 million and $841.18 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00065452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00017773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00091446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.41 or 0.00669132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00050452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,842.00 or 0.07876048 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

