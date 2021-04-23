Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 117,149 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

