TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Benchmark

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Benchmark from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TAL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.05, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.