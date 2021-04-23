Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:TTM opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $23.70.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,850,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 69,597 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,838,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 1,979,016.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

