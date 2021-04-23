Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $2,411,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $448,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $3,058,333.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,410.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,727 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,096. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $32.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

