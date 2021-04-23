Taylor Wealth Management Partners Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.88. The company had a trading volume of 130,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.