Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 1,033 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners cut its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Mercury Systems makes up 2.5% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $94,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,205,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.98. 2,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,655. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.52.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

