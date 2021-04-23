Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.17). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.68).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. 36,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,768. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

