TC Energy Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

TRP opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

