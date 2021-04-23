TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. TE Connectivity posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.53.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $132.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.37 and a 200-day moving average of $121.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $66.61 and a 1-year high of $136.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

