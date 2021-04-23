TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Increased to $139.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.31.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.37. 16,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,003. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of -185.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.