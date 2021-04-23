TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $145.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEL. Cowen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.31.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

