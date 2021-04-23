Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.508 per share on Monday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32.

TTNDY opened at $91.95 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

