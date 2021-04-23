Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $181.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $147.71 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.87 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,443 shares of company stock worth $97,799,942 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

