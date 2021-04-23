Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $379.39 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $228.71 and a 1 year high of $388.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.