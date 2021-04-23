Telemus Capital LLC Grows Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $101.82 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.71.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

