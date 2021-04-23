Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,184.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,052.36. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $761.06 and a 12 month high of $1,218.88.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,161.67.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,126 shares of company stock worth $3,740,223. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.