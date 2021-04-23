Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 516.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

In other SmileDirectClub news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

