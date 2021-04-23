Telemus Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 115.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

