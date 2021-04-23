Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.70

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.51. Teligent shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 2,115,880 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Teligent at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Teligent Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

