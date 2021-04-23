Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $6,823,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353. 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $4,471,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.