Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.71 and last traded at $32.96. Approximately 11,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 794,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

A number of analysts have commented on TLS shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $31,784,082.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telos by 10.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

