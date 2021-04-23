Tendies Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last Week (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Tendies has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $960,350.13 and approximately $143,021.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00068212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00019441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00092755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.86 or 0.00673623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00052232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.28 or 0.07965069 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,593 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,593 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

