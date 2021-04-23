Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Major Shareholder Sells $6,754,018.80 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glenview Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00.

NYSE:THC opened at $56.18 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.74.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

