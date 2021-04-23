Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.69-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.12-5.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Truist raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.74.

THC stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -432.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

