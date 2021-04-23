Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Teradata have outperformed the industry year to date. Teradata’s efforts to expand cloud-based features of Vantage is a key catalyst. Markedly, the solution is available across the top public cloud vendors including Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure. Further, Teradata generates significant revenues from sectors like financial services, government and healthcare, which remain stable despite the coronavirus crisis. This, in turn, provides an impetus to Teradata’s top line. Completion of its transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to boost recurring revenues. Teradata expects year-over-year growth in total revenue, profitability and free cash flow in 2021. However, coronavirus-led disruption is likely to hurt consulting revenues and profitability in the near term.”

TDC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

NYSE:TDC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. 37,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,487.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,083. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in Teradata by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,959,000 after purchasing an additional 806,709 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Teradata by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $31,625,000.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

