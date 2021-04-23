Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.85.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

