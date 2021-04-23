Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.47.

Get Terex alerts:

NYSE TEX opened at $46.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -769.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Terex by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terex during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.