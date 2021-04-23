Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Gap Up to $18.12

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $20.49. Terns Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 441 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on TERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($30.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($30.03).

In related news, insider James E. Flynn purchased 665,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $11,305,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

