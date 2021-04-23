Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lessened by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $12.84 on Friday, hitting $732.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,122,754. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $671.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $643.99. The firm has a market cap of $703.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,445.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

