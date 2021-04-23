Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stake Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,161 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Textron were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Textron by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Textron by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,065,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Textron by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

