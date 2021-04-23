TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.58. TFI International reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

TFII traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $79.34. 338,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.48. TFI International has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $81.46.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

