TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 38.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

TGTX opened at $41.09 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

