The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of The Alkaline Water in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTER. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Alkaline Water by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 252,997 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

