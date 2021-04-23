The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Releases Earnings Results

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of BX traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.12. 153,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,900. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

