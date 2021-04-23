The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00. Evercore ISI currently has a hold rating on the stock. The Boston Beer traded as high as $1,318.88 and last traded at $1,309.00, with a volume of 1059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,306.45.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,072.23.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,119,000 after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after buying an additional 87,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,164.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,032.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

