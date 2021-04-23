The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $36.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,282.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,769. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,164.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,032.21. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $394.50 and a 52 week high of $1,319.34. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,197.08.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

