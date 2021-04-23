The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00. The stock had previously closed at $1,246.00, but opened at $1,333.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Boston Beer shares last traded at $1,275.20, with a volume of 2,493 shares trading hands.

SAM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,151.69.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,164.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,032.21.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

