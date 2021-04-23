The Coca-Cola Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

The Coca-Cola has raised its dividend payment by 10.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

