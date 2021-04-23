The Coca-Cola Company (KO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on July 1st

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

The Coca-Cola has increased its dividend by 10.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $234.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

