The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.