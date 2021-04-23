The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $389.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COO opened at $405.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $410.76.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

