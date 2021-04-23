The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.56.

DSGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $63.62. 59,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,654. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.37. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 120.04 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

