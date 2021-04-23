The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of NAPA opened at $17.89 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

