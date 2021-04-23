The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NAPA. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.78.

The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

