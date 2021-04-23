The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $355.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.91.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $315.49. 4,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,208. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.05 and its 200-day moving average is $262.16. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $314.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 329,029 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.