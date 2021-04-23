The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

The First Bancshares stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,260. The stock has a market cap of $804.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.00. The First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.64%.

In other The First Bancshares news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.