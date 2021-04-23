The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $44.13.

In related news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

