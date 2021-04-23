The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%.

Shares of NYSE:GRC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,118. The Gorman-Rupp has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

